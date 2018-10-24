No hard feelings! Ben Affleck isn’t wallowing in the news that his ex-wife Jennifer Garner has moved on following their divorce.

“Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” a source told Us Weekly of the 46-year-old Batman star. “They still co-parent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

The actor, meanwhile, is focusing on himself following his third stint in rehab. An insider tells Us that Ben “has been spending a lot of time with his family,” and that he’s been “getting ready to shoot Torrance,” his new movie about a former basketballer battling addiction, which is filming in Los Angeles. The insider adds, “He is going to a lot of meetings and meditation, committed to continuing his sobriety.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in the new issue that Garner, 46, has been secretly dating Cali Group tech company CEO, John Miller, for “six months,” adding that things between the pair are “getting serious.”

The Alias alum and her new beau, 40, are “at similar places in their lives,” a source tells Us, noting that Miller has a 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. (Garner shares three kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — with Affleck.)

Another source adds that Garner and the CaliBurger founder “met through her group of friends,“ and that “it’s a nice change of pace that he’s not an actor or even well known.”

The Peppermint actress and Affleck announced their separation in June 2015 just one day shy of their 10th wedding anniversary. Their divorce was finalized earlier this month after three years.

Affleck, for his part, went on to date Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus for over a year before splitting in August and was briefly linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

