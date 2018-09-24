Ben Affleck has completed the first 30 days of rehab for his struggle with alcoholism, but will be continuing his treatment, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“He seems to be taking things more seriously this time,” the source explains. “He feels really bad and sorry about doing this because of the kids.”

A second source adds that getting help “is all that matters to him right now.”

“Ben is not shy about his issues around addiction, particularly since he made that conversation public,” the second source explains.

The 46-year-old actor checked into rehab in August after an intervention with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and a sober coach. A source told Us at the time that Affleck had “been struggling.” Affleck split with his girlfriend of more than a year, Lindsay Shookus, around the same time and was spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

“It got to a point where he wanted help and knew he needed help,” the source told Us in August, noting that Garner has “always been there” for him.

Affleck and Garner, who split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, share daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6. The twosome filed for divorce in April 2017, but the paperwork is still not finalized. An insider told Us in August that the Alias alum “isn’t in rush” and wants to give Affleck the “opportunity to work on his health and sobriety.”

The Oscar winner first went to rehab for his battle with substance abuse in 2001. He returned for a second stint in early 2017 and continued to seek outpatient treatment at Alcoholic Anonymous meetings before checking into to a rehab facility in Malibu.

After Affleck was spotted outside of the facility earlier this month, a source told Us that he is allowed to leave the clinic to “work out at his gym for a few hours a day.”

Sexton, meanwhile, was spotted visiting the Malibu rehab on September 9.

