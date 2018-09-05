Ben Affleck Spotted for the First Time Since Checking Into Rehab

Working on himself. Ben Affleck was seen on Wednesday, September 5, for the first time since he checked into rehab for his struggles with alcoholism last month.

A source tells Us Weekly that the actor is still in treatment, but he is allowed to leave the clinic to “work out at his gym for a few hours a day.”

“He was playing basketball,” the source added, noting that Affleck, 46, is “always accompanied by his coach and therapist.”

Us confirmed on August 22 that the Batman star agreed to enter rehab after an intervention with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and a sober coach. An insider told Us at the time that Affleck, who first sought treatment for his battle with alcoholism in 2001 and again in 2017, was “struggling.”

“It got to a point where he wanted help and knew he needed help,” the source explained.

Garner, meanwhile, was the one to drive Affleck to the Malibu rehab facility last month. A source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that the Peppermint actress, 46, will always support Affleck, with whom she shares three kids: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” the source said. “No matter the circumstances.”

A confidant of the Alias alum added, “Jen just wants Ben to be the best father he can be. She wants to give their kids the best life possible. Yes, he does things that piss her off, but she puts her feelings aside for the kids. They both want what’s best for them and have made a commitment to see that through.”

Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Despite filing for divorce in 2017, the paperwork is still not finalized. According to another insider, the Oscar winner’s sobriety is one of the reasons for the hold up. “Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean,” the insider said. “She’ll wait for him to prove he is taking it very seriously.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!