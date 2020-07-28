The results are in! Nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 28 — and the stars couldn’t conceal their excitement.

Leslie Jones hosted the live-streamed nomination event with a little help from Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany, who read the names of some of the TV stars, directors and writers who will be honored at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards this fall.

For the 2020 season, longtime favorites like Game of Thrones, Fleabag and Veep gave way to newcomers like The Morning Show, Succession and The Mandalorian. Zendaya earned her first nomination for her portrayal of Rue in HBO’s Euphoria and streaming giant Hulu scored major nods for their limited series, including Normal People and Little Fires Everywhere. Sterling K. Brown made history by being the one of the first actors to be nominated for his work in both a comedy and a drama series in the same year.

“I am overwhelmed and honored — truly, truly honored,” he said in an Instagram video, shouting out his fellow nominees in both the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category and the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. “Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing my work in both This Is Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Thank you to my fellow nominees, it is an honor to be included amongst you. … What an incredible honor.”

Unlike other awards shows, including the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the Emmys have not pushed back their air date amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In June, it was confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel would be hosting the awards ceremony, which is still set to be held in September. The comedian, 52, also hosted in 2012 and 2016.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this,” Kimmel teased in a statement shortly before announcing his summer hiatus from Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But we are doing it and I am hosting it.”

Scroll down to see how Hugh Jackman, William Jackson Harper and more stars reacted to their Emmy nominations.