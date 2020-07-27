The ‘Queer Eye’ Cast Is Shocked Over Antoni Porowski’s New Buzz Cut

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski is officially rocking the hottest men’s hairstyle of 2020: the buzz cut. The 36-year-old chef took to Instagram on Sunday, July 26, to share a photo of his new look.

In the pic, snapped while outdoor dining in NYC, the Canadian TV personality wore an Adidas jersey that complemented the star’s fit arms. He accessorized the look with a watch and wore a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

His style is undoubtedly on point but the most noteworthy thing of all is his new hairstyle. The food and wine expert ditched his long, piecey brown hair for the no-fuss hairstyle, brought to life by NYC-based hairstylist Kumi Craig.

In the accompanying caption, he joked, “Number of times I almost put food through my mask: 3.”

Many of Porowski’s 4.5 million followers flocked to the comments section to rave over his new ‘do, including the entire cast of Queer Eye. The show’s grooming expert, Jonathan Van Ness, commented, “Quarantine makeover realness bb,” and interior designer Bobby Berk wrote, “Took me a second to figure out who this was!!!”

Fashion designer Tan France wrote, “YES BUZZ-CUT!” In response to the Next in Fashion host’s comment, a fan replied, “OMG that’s a major style change! Looks good!”

While a large majority of comments are focused on his quarantine hair transformation, there are also tons about his muscular build. “Sorry where did these arms come from??” one fan asked, while another wrote, “Ok hi arms.”

Porowski’s not the only star who’s undergone a major beauty change amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Tiffany Haddish shocked fans by committing to a buzz cut, as well! She told her followers that she’d been wanting to do so “for years.”

