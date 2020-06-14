With summer just around the corner, Bobby Berk is making the most out his days safely outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Before he gets up and at ‘em, the Queer Eye expert, 38, needs a cup of cold brew. “[I] gotta have it every morning,” he exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Afterwards, Berk makes time for a sweat sesh in his backyard, which his personal trainer and chef, Zach Morgan, has turned into a “quarantine gym,” he says. First he works on his arm muscles using the new pull-up bar that Morgan set up for him between two trees, and then he then hops onto his air bike for a cardio exercise.

The interior designer has also been getting his hands dirty by doing yard work on a house he’s flipping. “I never knew just how evil [thorny] bougainvillea is,” the Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life author jokes of working with the plant.

But the Texas native’s favorite daily activity of all? Spending quality time with his husband, Dewey Do.

The couple of nearly eight years — their wedding anniversary is on June 28 — enjoy going on long hikes together. On this particular day that Berk shared with Us, he and the surgeon took advantage of the warm evening for a sunset walk towards the Wisdom Tree near Lake Hollywood.

Just one month before the pandemic, Berk revealed to Us that he and Do had been working on scheduling more bonding time for each other. “I keep trying to get him to not work anymore,” he joked, but “we do more date nights at home. That’s my favorite. We watch a lot of documentaries!”

For more on Berk’s day in action, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Season 5 of Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix now.