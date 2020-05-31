Duchess Kate Touches Up Her Hair Color At Home During the COVID-19 Outbreak

Kate Middleton has been expertly touching up her brunette hair at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

See Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

A royal insider went into detail about the duchess’ hairdressing skills in an article published on The Sun on Wednesday, May 27.

The Duchess of Cambridge normally gets her cut and color done by royal hairstylist Richard Ward. But during quarantine, Middleton’s only had a “little trim,” done by royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

For hair color, as mentioned, the 38-year-old mom of three has been touching up her locks on her own. “Kate does use a home color on it from Richard,” the source told the British outlet.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

“She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him,” the source continued. “But for this lockdown ‘the package was rather larger than usual’.”

Besides doing her own hair, Kate’s also a master of trimming her children’s locks! “Carole [Middleton] taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children’s hair,” said the source. “To them, it is no big deal.”

For many celebs, cutting hair at home is, a new reality. Many of them have taken to social media to document their DIY cuts to share the success stories as well as less-than-perfect results.

We’ve yet to actually see Kate’s work on Prince Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, but we’re certain it’s expert-level good.

“Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte’s hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts.” Borrallo also stands by to assist Kate because “one of her skills is cutting children’s hair.”

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

In addition to the kit full of hair dyeing supplies for Kate, royal stylist Ward has given her the essentials to perfect the kids’ hair. “Kate is able to trim all the children’s hair because she has this professional kit at home, including scissors, from Richard,” said the insider.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)