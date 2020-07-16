So Chic! Busy Philipps Matches Her Protective Face Mask to Her Headband

Face mask #goals! Busy Philipps continues to make the most out of COVID-19 quarantine style, this time with some matching accessories.

On Wednesday, July 15, the 41-year-old star shared a pic of herself rocking a cheetah print protective face mask that perfectly matches her headband. The set is from accessory designer, Lele Sadoughi.

“Legit giving Cricket a bath rn but had to try on my new matching mask/headband from @lele_sadoughi,” the Freaks and Geeks alum wrote in the accompanying caption. “Her masks are kinda my favs — they fit really well and don’t make me feel claustrophobic and also you can put a filter in them (which I do) Anyway, not an ad — just thought it was cute! But also kinda IS an ad for WEARING YOUR DAMN MASKS PEOPLE. ❤️😷🙏❤️”

Continuing this health and safety shout-out, the brand re-posted her picture to its Instagram page, writing, “Thank you for continuing to normalize how important it is to wear a mask @busyphilipps ♡.”

This mask-wearing sentiment has been shared by a lot of celebrities lately as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. For instance, on Thursday, June 18, Anne Hathaway shared a meme of her Devil Wears Prada character Andy wearing a face mask. Above the picture read, “are you wearing the C—” and then underneath it continues, “The CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of a global COVID-19 pandemic? Yeah, I am.”

The 37-year-old continued the theme in her caption, writing, “Face Masks. During a pandemic. Ground breaking.”

This isn’t the first time Philipps has matched her face mask to a hair accessory. On Tuesday, July 7, she shared an Instagram post of herself rocking a checkered blue dress that coordinated with her navy gingham face mask and bow. She topped off the whole ensemble with bright red Birkenstocks, giving Us major Wizard of Oz vibes.

“Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue,” she wrote in the caption. “And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true(if you wear a f–king mask)🌈😷🌈.”

