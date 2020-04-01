Doing their part! As the coronavirus continues to have a devastating impact worldwide, stars are stepping up to supply medical workers and communities with protective face masks.

See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations

Across the nation, there’s a serious shortage of personal protective equipment (a.k.a. PPE). Even though N5 masks are the most ideal, hospitals, medical centers and organizations are also accepting hand-sewn masks made of common household materials. That’s where your help comes in.

For inspiration, look to your favorite celebs! One star who’s leading the charge is One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton. The 37-year-old actress is using social media as a way to encourage her millions of followers to help medical professionals on the front lines of the crisis.

Beauty Brands Doing the Absolute Most to Fight COVID-19, From Donating N95 Face Masks to Generous Sums of Money

On Thursday, March 26, she shared a video outlining how to create a DIY face mask at home without a sewing machine. In the accompanying caption, she wrote: “Our healthcare providers need us. So I don’t wanna see any more videos about anybody being bored.”

She added, “We’re on a mission. Templates to make masks are all over the Internet. Pick your favorite and get to work. If you don’t have a sewing machine? These videos are for you. Making even one mask a day could help so much!!!”

Burton’s husband, The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has been delivering the face masks to local hospitals.

Another star making the headlines for his work is former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano. On March 20, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted, “NY has a critical need for PPE including gloves, gowns & masks.” In response, the famous fashion designer pledged to create masks with the help of his sewing team — and shared his mission on the social media platform.

Since answering Cuomo’s call to action, Siriano’s team has been producing thousands of masks to support healthcare professionals in New York. On Tuesday, March 31, the designer shared an Instagram photo holding an armful of masks.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

In the accompanying caption, he wrote, “Melanie in our office has us up to 600 masks a day and that will be 3,000 just this week! Thank you everyone for all your wonderful donations we so appreciate you. You can donate at ChristianSiriano.com 💕.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about which stars are putting in work while self-quarantining to help medical workers on the front lines of the crisis.