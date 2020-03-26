Giving back! As the world desperately fights to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, beauty brands are doing their part to help protect the lives of medical professionals, the community and customers.

Everyone from independent brands to major beauty giants have stepped up to the plate to make an impact, from donating N95 masks as the nation faces major medical supply shortages to providing cleansing products to shelters.

Take French beauty giants L’Oréal and LVMH, for exampe. The companies converted their manufacturing facilities so that instead of producing beauty products and fragrances, they’re producing hand sanitizer for medical professionals.

These large corporations — and others — are also donating large sums of money to organizations aligned with coronavirus relief in addition to supplying personal protective equipment to hospitals.

Smaller brands like Billie, CURLS and WOO have also played a crucial role in the fight. The Insta-famous shaving and skincare brand Billie is donating up to $100,000 to food banks across the nation and the curly haircare brand is sending protective equipment to “key members of the medical community.”

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo launched part one of his namesake skincare collection on Wednesday, March 25, and 100% of the net profits from the new hand soap are going towards Baby2Baby. The organization provides “basic necessities to children and families impacted by COVID-19.”

In response to the pandemic, many states have issued orders closing all “non-essential businesses,” which includes all brick-and-mortar retail stores. Most brands are still accepting online orders, but some have been forced to temporarily close their production and manufacturing facilities.

Keep scrolling to find out how beauty brands are doing their part to help others during amid the COVID-19 outbreak.