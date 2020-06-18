Epic! Anne Hathaway Quotes 'Devil Wears Prada' to Promote Protective Face Masks

Epic! Anne Hathaway is pulling out The Devil Wears Prada quotes to help promote protective face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From Brittany Snow to Ryan Reynolds, See Stars Wearing Social Distancing-Approved Clothing

On Thursday, June 18, the Academy Award-winning actress shared a meme of her character Andy in the hit 2006 film wearing a face mask with her new designer ensemble. Above the picture read, “are you wearing the C—” and then underneath it continues, “The CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of a global COVID-19 pandemic? Yeah, I am.”

The 37-year-old continued the theme, captioning the post, “Face Masks. During a pandemic. Ground breaking.”

As the summer kicks off, cities nationwide are slowly lifting their stay-at-home orders and business are beginning to open back up. However, safety precautions are still being highly recommended, from wearing a face mask to washing your hands regularly with soap or hand sanitizer.

Hilarie Burton, Busy Philipps and More Stars Who’ve Made Protective Masks During the COVID-19 Crisis

If you’re running low on masks, you can always make your own at-home while you wait for a new order to come in. Back in April, we gathered a handful of simple tips, tricks and techniques to help ensure you can have a safe alternative to the much sought-after N95 masks.

For instance, you can use a bandana with hair ties or you can cut up old T-shirts! If you’re taking this route though, just make sure that there’s enough layers to create an actual protective barrier instead of just a light, thin layer of cloth between the air and your mouth and nose. To guarantee there is, just hold it up to the light. “If you see light between fibers it’s not a good filter,” Scott Segal, chairman of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, told Market Watch. “Even on dark fabrics if you hold them up to the light or to the sun you will still be able to see if the fabric’s fibers will show or not.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)