Stars, they’re just like Us! Well, most of the time. While quarantining at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, plenty of A-listers have done relatable things like test face masks or binge Tiger King. But then there are others like Gigi Hadid who are out here modeling for Vogue Italia while “at home on the farm.”

Aside from the mom-to-be, Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Hadid’s sister Bella are just a few other celebs who’ve shot professional campaigns from home. As experts and leaders continue to encourage social distancing, professional photoshoots are simply out of the question for the time being. For that reason, magazine covers, photo spreads, commercials and more are getting a whole new look.

Take Longoria’s latest campaign for L’Oreal Paris, for example. The 45-year-old filmed the video on her own, becoming the industry’s first-ever hair color TV commercial created at home on a smartphone. In the clip, viewers watch here color her grays with Excellence Crème to demonstrate how easy it is to refresh your hair color from home.

Another photoshoot Us is obsessing over is Campbell’s cover shoot for Essence magazine’s 50th anniversary issue. The ’90s supermodel used her iPhone to self-shoot the pics, which turned out breathtakingly beautiful.

“It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence’s 50th Anniversary Issue on my iPhone,” Campbell wrote in an Instagram post.

She continued, “While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient.”

Keep scrolling for a full list of stars who’ve produced impressive campaigns and photoshoots while quarantining at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

