Say it with style! With the government and healthcare officials continuing to stress the importance of staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities are helping spread this social distancing message … in a very fashionable way

Stars are taking self-quarantining to a whole new level by wearing clothes that reflect the #stayhome sentiment. Brittany Snow showed off a super cute tee in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 16, that read, “Be nice. Wash your hands. Don’t take all the TP. Drink tequila & be better humans.” Have you ever heard such an accurate statement?

Hilarie Burton, Busy Philipps and More Stars Who’ve Made Protective Masks During the COVID-19 Crisis

Then there are those that are for a good cause. For instance, On Tuesday, March 31, Arnold Schwarzenegger unveiled some new merch that features the former governor of California hugging his donkey and a miniature pony. Printed in bold font over top, it reads, “Don’t be an ass, stay inside.” All of the proceeds from these shirts are going to the After School All-Stars foundation, which helps provide food for families that depend on schools being open to feed their kids.

Ryan Reynolds is also supporting a charity through fashion, though it’s not his own. On Thursday, April 16, he posted a video to his Instagram feed to promote what he called an “obscenely boring shirt” from the Canadian nonprofit Conquer COVID-19. All of the profits will go to aid Canadian healthcare workers during the pandemic.

To see all the celebrities wearing quarantine-approved gear during the coronavirus outbreak, keep scrolling.

