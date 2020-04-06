As COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact worldwide, celebrities have been doing their due diligence to encourage social-distancing and healthy habits during these trying times. Among them is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’s recruited the help of his donkey named Lulu and miniature pony named Whiskey to help inspire his 20.2 million Instagram followers to stay at home.

The former governor of California unveiled Lulu and Whiskey-themed merchandise on Tuesday, March 31. The shirts feature an illustrated version of Schwarzenegger hugging his two beloved farm animals with “Don’t be an ass, stay inside” printed in bold, uppercase font.

In the accompanying caption, he wrote, “Since you guys love Whiskey and Lulu so much, 100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go to @afterschoolallstars, to help in our mission to provide food for the families we serve while schools are closed. Support us at the link in my bio.”

The Terminator star has posted several photos and videos self-isolating from his Los Angeles home with Lulu and Whiskey. They’ve enjoyed several dinners together, some relaxing games of chess and even some cookies — #TogetherAtHome.

The Schwarzenegger-approved shirts are available in three styles: a Unisex Fitted Tee ($26), a Long Sleeve T ($35) and a Midweight Pullover Hoodie ($45).

Schwarzenegger founded After School All Stars in 1992. According to the non-profit organization’s website, its mission is to offer ”free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life.”

Now that schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has switched its focus to providing the community with food and essentials. “With schools closed, we can’t provide our normal programming for our 100,000 kids,” wrote a representative on Schwarzenegger’s online store.

They continued, “But we take our commitment to our families seriously so we are pivoting to use our after-school staff to deliver groceries to our families.”

Be warned: Sales end on April 6, so you should act fast if you want one! It would be a shame to miss out on a shirt featuring Schwarzenegger and his adorable friends.

