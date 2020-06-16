5 Hand Sanitizers Available on Amazon Now — Shipping Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Phone, keys, wallet, mask, hand sanitizer — this is our updated checklist of essential items that we must have ready to roll when it’s time to leave the house. Sanitizers are a particularly hot commodity these days, and many top brands are still sold out or dealing with delayed shipping.

But after some browsing, we found a selection of sanitizers on Amazon that will get to your doorstep in two weeks or less. While these options are all solid, they serve different needs — so it’s important to select the formula that’s best for you and your family. Check them out below, and stay safe!

These Travel-Sized Sanitizers

Throw one of these sanitizers in every bag that you own — this way, you’ll never find yourself without a product that can keep your hands clean. One reviewer even notes that this is “better than Purell.” Sold!

Get the Natural Concepts Hand Sanitizer Gel, 6-Pack with free shipping for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Moisturizing Sanitizers

These sanitizers have an incredibly moisturizing formula filled with jojoba oil and aloe vera. There’s also vitamin E infused in this fragrance-free product, which is more than many other competitors on the market.

Get the Artnaturals Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel (2 Pack x 8 Fl Oz / 220ml) for just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This 3-Pack of Sanitizer

Many people prefer their sanitizer to come in a spray bottle as opposed to a thick, drying gel. These sanitizers have 70% alcohol for germ-killing purposes, so it’s on the strong side. This is a solid choice for anyone who wants to make sure they are defeating any bacteria they come across!

Get the Adam’s Hand Sanitizer 3 Pack (originally $30) on sale for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Spray Sanitizer

This sanitizer has one of the highest alcohol percentages that we’ve seen to date at 80%. This spray doesn’t have any added masking fragrance, so you can expect a potent smell. Reviewers state that it doesn’t linger long — and this makes disinfecting groceries as easy as can be!

Get the Chemical Guys HYG10016 Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer for just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Child-Safe Sanitizers

This formula doesn’t contain alcohol, which can be too harsh for children. It’s a gentle foaming sanitizer that can be used on a baby’s sensitive skin, and it also has moisturizing properties to boot! Of course, if you are leaving the house frequently or working in an essential field, we suggest looking for an alternative product featuring a CDC-approved quantity of alcohol.

Get the Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer (originally $21) on sale for just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

