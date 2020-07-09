Busy Philipps is give Us major Wizard of Oz Dorothy vibes and we’re kinda into it!

On Tuesday, July 7, the Dawson’s Creek alum took to Instagram to show off her standout ensemble. She rocked a blue checkered dress featuring a ruffled hemline and sleeves, which she matched to her big bow and face mask. She topped the whole thing off with bright red Birkenstocks.

“Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue,” she teasingly wrote in the accompanying caption. “And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true(if you wear a f–king mask)🌈😷🌈.”

Fans flocked to the comments to obsess over her bold, beautiful look. “Your gingham game is strong, girl 😍,” one user wrote. “Now I need some red birks!!! 😍” commented someone else.

Another joined in on the joke, writing, “Click your Birkenstock’s 3 times and say…’There’s no place like 2021, there’s no place like 2021….’”

There were also lots of people who liked to see the actress wearing a mask, proving that you can practice health safety and still look good. “👏👏love everything about this look,” one person wrote. “Mask included of course!”

The author has seemed to enjoy dressing up and having fun with fashion while practicing social distancing and self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did she snap daily pics on her balcony rocking seriously gorgeous outfits, but she even went to pick up nachos one day in a full ball gown.

On Wednesday, April 29, the blonde beauty shared a pic of herself in a stunning pink floor-length dress with a stylish thigh-high slit. Naturally, she accessorized (again) with a face mask, latex gloves and some sunglasses. She perfectly captioned the post, “When you go pick up takeout nachos after 48 days, you must dress for the occasion.”

Now the Dorothy look may not be as extreme but it’s equally as creative and playful.

