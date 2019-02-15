If you don’t follow Diane Keaton on Instagram stop everything and change that. The legendary actress has officially become our favorite fashion influencer of 2019.

It’s no secret that the Annie Hall star has been a fashion icon for decades, showing off her unique sense of style from red carpet tuxedos to funky top hats. Now she’s bringing that same sense of chic quirkiness to her Instagram page with #OOTD pics and we’re loving every second of it.

A few weeks ago the 73-year-old started posting mirror selfies to showcase her daily offbeat ensembles. “TODAY’S OUTFIT,” she simply captioned the first post on February 1. In the shot she’s wearing a black pantsuit accessorized with chunky black boots, a thick belt around the waist and a tall, wide-brim hat that’s just about Pharrell-status.

In her next #OOTD snap on February 4, she is shown in another black ensemble (this time a skirt) which she wore with the same boots and belt — only this time she traded in her cap for multiple oversized silver cross necklaces. Because, of course.

On Monday, February 11, the First Wives Club actress proved just how little she cares about so-called fashion “rules.” Rocking a baggy white dress and platform white sandals, in the caption she wrote “TODAY’S OUTFIT: WHAT DO YOU THINK? IT’S FINE TO WEAR WHITE YEAR ROUND, RIGHT? I SAY ‘YES!’ WHAT THE HELL?!”

A few days later, on February 13, she posted a snap in a Thom Browne suit. But a three-piece plaid suit on its own is too boring for the style maven. To amp up Wednesday’s outfit, she threw a poofy black skirt on top. “I PUT THIS SKIRT OVER THE PANTS JUST TO TRY SOMETHING NEW. TOO MUCH?” No Diane, for someone of your iconic status, it is not too much.

There’s a lot to love about these posts from the all-caps captions to the repeat in what are clearly her favorite items. But most importantly, in a day and age where Instagram feeds are clogged with endless streams of fashion bloggers and influencers, Keaton reminds us that fashion doesn’t always have to be taken too seriously.

