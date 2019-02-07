Khloe Kardashian’s Niece Dream Tries to Adorably Apply Her Lipstick

Step aside puppy videos, Khloé Kardashian’s latest Instagram Story might just be the cutest thing to hit the Internet this week. On Wednesday, February 6, the youngest Kardashian sister posted a video of her and niece (and daughter of Rob Kardashian) Dream Renée playing with a bright red lipstick and it’s almost too cute to handle.

The first video in a series of Instagram stories shows Dream rubbing the lipstick all over her upper lip. Well more like her under-nose. Covered in red lippie from the nose down, the 2-year-old looks absolutely adorable with her tight ringlet curls pulled back in a barrette and an oversized red sweatshirt. And of course as she confidently applies her lipstick she stares straight into the camera like a true Kardashian star.

“I think you have enough on,”Khloé says, prompting Dream to turn her attention to touch up her aunt, which she does generously. “How does it look,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star asks before she starts applying it to her under-nose again, wanting to make sure she really gets all of it covered.

Even though it might not be the most even application, we can’t deny how beautiful the pigmented shade looks. Luckily, the 34-year-old calls out exactly what it is, writing “Shout out to my @beccacosmetic #HotTamale,” in the first video.

After a few more videos, Khloé poses into the camera and points out a spot Dream missed on the corner of her lips. Wanting to prove herself as the reliable lipstick applicator she is, she goes back in with full force swiping some red onto her chin.

“No up here,” Khloé says through laughs pointing to her lip. “It’s lipsticks, it’s for your lips.” But Dream doesn’t seem to care because she continues to paint even more onto her chin.

After the fourth video, the two posed for a couple pictures to show off their new abstract makeup looks. Who knows, Dream could be the next beauty guru to come out of the Kardashian klan.

