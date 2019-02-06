Kim Kardashian is standing up for herself after the Daily Mail published a story on Tuesday, February 5, about the reality star having a “bad skin day,” while she’s dealing with a psoriasis flare-up.

The site seized on a pic of the beauty magnate leaving a lunch in L.A. with Scott Disick on Monday, February 4, in which there appeared to be bumps on her face under her expertly made-up complexion.

Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar https://t.co/wrRgWFSDHG — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 5, 2019

“Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar,” a Daily Mail tweet linking to the story said. “It’s no wonder the 38-year-old KKW Beauty CEO occasionally suffer a spot of bother with all the foundation and concealer she wears regularly.”

Kendall Jenner Gets Bangs, Makes Our List of Coolest Hair Changes of 2019

The mom of three, who is teaming up with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic for a Master Class in L.A. on Saturday, February 9, later took to Twitter to confirm that she is dealing with another bout of the chronic and incurable skin condition that, according to the Mayo Clinic, “causes cells to build up rapidly on the surface of the skin. The extra skin cells form scales and red patches that are itchy and sometimes painful.”

It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢 https://t.co/E94lI7mfDG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 5, 2019

“It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢,” she tweeted along with a crying face emoji.

Gigi Hadid Just Launched Her First Athleisure Collection With Reebok — And It’s Epic

The Daily Mail subsequently updated its story to reflect Kardashian’s tweet, and it’s not the first time in recent months the KKW Beauty founder has gotten real about her condition.

Just before Christmas, she shared that she was considering going on medication to treat the outbreaks. “I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis,” she tweeted on December 23, 2018. “I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body.” She also asked her followers to send her any remedies that have worked for them in the past.

Model Charlotte McKinney Designed and Stars in the Guess Spring-Summer 2019 Swimwear Campaign

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t the only member of her famous fam to get real about her skin. Last month, her sister Kendall Jenner began speaking out about dealing with acne as the new spokesperson for Proactiv.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!