About two weeks since announcing her partnership with Proactiv, Kendall Jenner continued to open up about her struggles with acne on Instagram.

Taking advantage of the currently trending #10YearChallenge, Jenner posted an Instagram Story on January 17 showcasing her acne journey.

“I was 13 and ran home everyday crying because people would stare at my skin,” she wrote in the first post on her story. The split image she used showed two photos of the then-teenager with breakouts on her chin, cheeks and forehead.

In the next image, the 23-year-old’s skin appeared clear and luminous with her hair pulled up into a towel. “Yesterday on film zero makeup,” she wrote on the photo.

She pushed her message even further, posting a longer-winded explanation in a caption on a photo in her Instagram feed. “While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating,” she starts the post off with before she goes on to explain how her skin issues made her feel anxious and insecure. She then goes into how today’s social media culture forces people to share only their most beautiful images. “I’d like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect. Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin but I wouldn’t ever wish that feeling upon anyone.”

The model first announced her partnership with the skin care brand about two weeks ago, debuting a commercial during the Golden Globes. Quickly, the face of the brand received backlash and criticism from viewers who felt the confession on Keeping Up With the Kardashians was overhyped and that the episode felt like an ad.

After writing that she never thought she’d be comfortable enough to share a makeup-free picture, she concluded the caption with her overall goal: “to open up a dialogue around skin positivity.” And she’s clearly not going to let anything or anyone stop her.

