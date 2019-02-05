We may be deep in the throes of winter, but Charlotte McKinney and Guess are here with the brand’s spring-summer 2019 swimwear campaign — and it’s got Us dreaming of warmer weather and tropical vacays. The actress and model not only stars in the beachy pics that show off her bikini body, but she also helped design the flirty new collection.

McKinney, who burst onto the scene in 2015 with her sexy Carl’s Jr. burger commercial during Super Bow XLIX, actually started working with Guess on lingerie and swim campaigns about a year before her big break, but this marks the first time she’s had a hand in the design process as well.

“It’s been such an honor to create, design and shoot for the iconic brand that we know as Guess. I owe a lot of my career success to Guess, it was my first big modeling job and a truly unforgettable experience,” the blonde beauty said in a statement. “It’s such a beautiful feeling to be part of the Guess family, to have shot several campaigns over the years and now to create my own capsule collection is a dream come true.”

The 12-piece Icon capsule collection features sexy one-pieces and mix-and-match bikini tops and bottoms in stripe, gingham and animal prints. McKinney said she wanted to create styles that would allow everyone to “find that perfect swimsuit” that makes them feel “confident and gorgeous.”

Shot by photographer Derek Kettela, Guess co-founder Paul Marciano art-directed the campaign that had McKinney and her fellow models posing on the sunny beaches of L.A.

“Charlotte McKinney was the very first model we found on Instagram and placed in the Guess Swimwear 2014 campaign,” Marciano said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome her back for another campaign with Guess and launch her first swimwear capsule.”

While McKinney’s Guess Icon capsule won’t be available until March 2019, we’ve got a sneak peak at all the fierce and fun bikinis, bathing suits and cover ups. Keep scrolling for a first look at some of our favorite pieces from the collection!