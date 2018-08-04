It’s a short story! The blazer dress is summer’s version of the power suit and celebs are rocking the popular trend in chic and unexpected ways. Our favorites include Alessandra Ambrosio’s allover sequin Tommy Hilfiger design, Kendall Jenner’s satin ruched bright orange Nicolas Jebran and Halle Berry’s pearl-detail Adeam. Others went with a more classic silhouette, like Mandy Moore’s plaid wool Max Mara jacket, which she wore as minidress.

Scroll through to see how more leading ladies including Blake Lively, Priyanka Chopra and Kristen Stewart wear the menswear-inspired frocks below!