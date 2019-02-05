It’s here! After years of lending her face and super fit physique to Reebok campaigns, Gigi Hadid has finally launched her own athleisure capsule collection with the iconic activewear brand.

Last year, the model of the moment teased the new collab with the release of her 21st century takes on the brand’s classic Aztrek and Freestyle Hi sneakers (the latter of which was “the first fitness sneaker ever designed for women” when it launched in 1982), and now she’s lent her design skills to a line of ‘90s-inspired tracksuits, leggings, tees and more.

“Designing my first athleisure collection for @Reebok @ReebokClassics was everything I’d hoped,” she wrote in an Instagram post teasing the release on Monday, February 4. “Growing up, sports played such a big part in my life, and many of the lessons I learned as an athlete have been true guides for me in my personal and professional life.”

To celebrate the debut, Hadid (who once went to the Junior Olympics volleyball qualifiers before devoting her time to the catwalk) invited some of her former coaches to NYC for a special event.

“Two of my high school volleyball coaches have come across the country to NYC to help me launch this first #REEBOKxGIGI collection with a day on the court,” she shared on Insta. “This amazing collision of worlds is the epitome of what this collection means to me and I really hope you love wearing it in and out of the gym. It’s made for play !!!!!!!!!!!!”

As Hadid notes, the collection of chunky dad sneakers, colorblock bodysuits, warmup jackets and more is meant to withstand a workout, but it’s also cute enough to take you from barre to brunch in true model-off-duty style.

While Hadid’s multi-season collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger resulted in some super cool high-fashion wares, the Reebok x Gigi capsule is all about form *and* function. Priced between $35 and $110, the entire line is now available at Reebok.com. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the collection!