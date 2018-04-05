If you have been looking for proof that sneakers can in fact be super chic, look no further than the latest Gigi Hadid x Reebok campaign. The supermodel has once again teamed up with Reebok to introduce the latest edition of the brand’s classic Freestyle Hi design. She stars in the Reebok spring-summer 2018 campaign, which features the new $105 Freestyle Hi Crackle — a patent leather sneaker with a embossed crocodile print. Needless to say, we can’t wait to get our hands on a pair.

Designed in 1982, the original Freestyle Hi sneaker was Reebok’s first athletic shoe for women, and today’s updated versions are a mix of form and function. According to the brand, the OG silhouette was designed with an “empowered” and “unstoppable” woman in mind, and the newest edition to the Freestyle family is no exception.

Furthering its commitment to transcending fitness and fashion, Reebok dropped the new Freestyle Hi Crackle on Thursday, April 5, as a “fashion-forward twist on this classic design.” Available in white and forest green leather, the high-top kick offers loads of ankle support and is ultra-cushiony, in addition to being super cute.

Always the trendsetter, Gigi first joined the ongoing Reebok “Always Classic” campaign in February 2018 to help relaunch the cult-favorite style that comes in black and white leather, and she is back now to introduce the croc-like high-fashion adaptation. “The clean, smooth design has been worn by fearless women for decades making Gigi the perfect choice to help launch the style’s newest iteration, the Freestyle Hi Crackle,” the brand said of the new campaign.

Sporting her coolest workoutwear and the white crocodile design, the Reebok ambassador is the epitome of gym #goals in the fierce photos, and she isn’t the only runway darling who loves the classic-with-a-twist kicks. Chanel muse Lily-Rose Depp was just spotted out and about in Los Angeles pairing her OG Freestyle Hi’s with mom jeans and a white tank.

Taking our cues from Gigi and Lily, we imagine the fashionable Crackle will be the sneaker we’ll be living in to get from barre class to brunch and everything in between!

