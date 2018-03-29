White before Memorial Day isn’t always a fashion faux pas. Case in point: Gigi Hadid. The supermodel was spotted in Paris on Wednesday, March 28 in the perfect springtime white outfit that was clean, crisp and more importantly, weather appropriate.

Let’s break it down, shall we? The star of her look is her stunning white frayed 3×1 cropped jeans. They hit above the ankle and have a subtle flare at the hem where they fray — it’s the cool girl silhouette for spring (if you’re not into a heavy fringe, you could always reach for the Trave denim Audrey which has a wider leg, but similar concept).

Then plot twist: instead of pairing the bleached denim with a crisp white top or a creamy sweater, our super G, she went with a cropped camel turtleneck sweater with puffy sleeves from Orseund Iris. Gigi is showing some skin, but she’s not freezing her tail off in the chilly temps — nor is she limiting herself to a dark winter palette.

Gigi kept the outfit cool and minimal with sleek, neutral accessories that jived with her color palette. First: custom Iri Nude Boots. They’re lace-up combat boots with a modern ridged sole, but the light hue makes them understated. And the finishing touch: Gold Vogue Eyewear wraparound cat-eye frames for just a hint of futuristic glam.

That, friends, is how it’s done. Keep this in your outfit inspiration repertoire as the temps creep slowly up. You won’t freeze in the not-yet-warm-but-definitely-not-sundress weather — Gigi knows what she is doing, after all.

