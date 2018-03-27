In case you missed it: the sweatsuit is back and it’s better than ever. And while we may be furious with ourselves for finally tossing our decades-old Juicy Couture trackies only for them to come back in vogue, we have celebs like Gigi Hadid to thank for new ways to style the look. The supermodel stepped out in a cream tracksuit on Monday, March 26, but she elevated her outfits with varying textures and killer accessories. Which brings Us to our next point: the key to killer sweatsuit style comes down to what you pair your matchy-matchy pieces with. Shop the elevated elements that will elevate your athleisure game the 2018 way a la Hadid here!