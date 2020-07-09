Inside Sarah Jessica Parker's SJP Boutique Grand Opening

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating the opening of her first SJP boutique. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s looking a little different than one would have imagined. Still, it’s pretty fabulous!

On Tuesday, July 7, the Sex and the City star welcomed people into her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Collection flagship store in midtown Manhattan. She even waited on customers herself, showing off everything the store had to offer.

“The paper and tape are coming down and our doors officially open at 11am,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday celebrating the highly anticipated grand opening. In the accompanying picture, the showroom floor looks absolutely gorgeous with kinds of bright, beautiful pumps lined up and on display.

“While we wish we could fill every inch of our sparkling new @sjpcollection boutique with each and every one of you,” she continued in the caption. “We’ll be taking every necessary safety precaution to keep our customers safe.”

She isn’t kidding! Part of these precautions include a provided supply of hand sanitizer, mandatory protective face masks for all shoppers and a limited number of customers in the store at a time. In fact, they’re only allowing three people in at once to help encourage everyone to stay 6-feet-apart from one another at all times.

If you still are feeling uncomfortable going inside, they totally get it! You can still support the place using the curbside pickup option. All you have to do is call the location and someone will assist you with shoe availability, fit and sizing.

In another Instagram post on Wednesday, July 8, she shared a picture of herself standing on a box, taking some inventory looking seriously cool in a pair of heels, cropped jeans, a blouse and, of course, a protective face mask. “31 West 54th Street. Doors are open. Masks are on. Shoes are stocked,” she wrote in the caption. “Ready to be of service.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)