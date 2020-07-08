New ink alert! Kelly Osbourne just debuted two brand new hand tattoos that are seriously cool.

On Tuesday, July 7, the 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to show off her fresh body art. On the back of her left hand reads, “without” and written in the same spot on her right is “you.” This addition compliments the rest of her hand tattoo collection, which includes a pink heart on one pinky, a tiny cross on the other and a teardrop.

This comes just a month after she shared an Instagram video of herself undergoing laser removal for some arm tats. And the procedure seemed quite painful! In the background, you can hear her saying “oh my god” as the technician tries to zap off what appears to be a four-leaf clover on her wrist.

This is far from the first time Osbourne has done anything like this. In 2013, she posted a clip of herself getting a colorful keyboard removed from her right arm. “I did the crime I am now doing the time! #NoPainNoGain!” she wrote in the caption on Tuesday, November 5.

She’s been tackling this removal process for nearly a decade now. Back in 2010, she wrote about it in her weekly column for British magazine Closer.

“Some [tattoos] still have a special meaning, like the matching ones my brother Jack and I have of each other’s names, but I now feel like some were a mistake,” she said. “They covered a few of them with make-up last week for a scene in my new film Should’ve Been Romeo – and I can’t say I missed them!”

