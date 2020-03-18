Hailey Baldwin has more tattoos than you think! And we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of every last one so you can see them all and what they mean.

As early as 2016, the now 23-year-old model has been collecting body art in some of the chicest ways we’ve ever seen. This includes lots of finger tattoos. Like all the finger tattoos. From a full-on hand adornments to the cutest itsy bitsy star on the inside of her pointer, the blonde beauty seems to love a good finger design.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

Another trend she seems to be a fan of? Matching tats. Baldwin has gotten inked with multiple different friends and family members. In July 2015, she got her last name written on the inside of her middle finger with her cousin, Ireland Baldwin. Not long after that, she showed off a red design of a broken heart that matched BFF Kendall Jenner’s. This wasn’t even their last tattoo together. The models also got one that Jenner was said to have come up with herself. With “pr” on the outside of Jenner’s pointer finger and “ay” on Baldwin’s, when they make prayer hands together it spells out “pray.” Pretty genius, right?

Maintaining an overall aesthetic, the face of Bare Minerals seems to turn to one tattoo artist in particular: JonBoy. In 2018, the celeb-loved artist told Refinery29 that it’s thanks to Baldwin that he’s favored by so many A-listers. “If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t have been tattooing Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], Justin [Bieber], or anyone else,” he said. “All these celebrities have come to me because Hailey said, ‘Yeah, he’s chill — go for it.’”

Keep scrolling to take a look at all of Baldwin’s tattoos and what they mean.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)