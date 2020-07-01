Kylie Jenner Shows Off an Arm Tattoo for the 1st Time

Kylie Jenner just shared an up-close glimpse at her arm tattoo for the very first time!

On Tuesday, June 30, the Lip Kit creator shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos from a Kylie Cosmetics shoot on her Instagram Story. In one of the video selfie shots with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off a teeny tiny black arm tattoo.

It appears to read “4:43,” which is the exact time her daughter Stormi Webster was born on February 1, 2018. In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also has a custom-made necklace by XIV Karats that features the same numerals.

The reality star does in fact have a small collection of about 10 tattoos, though most are rarely ever seen. Some of the tats include a phonetic spelling of the word “sanity,” her grandmother Mary Jo’s signature, a tiny heart, “la,” which she converted from a “T” for her ex-boyfriend Tyga, and a lowercase “m” on her pinky that matches former best friend’s Jordyn Woods’.

Along with the ink, Jenner also showed off a new light brown hair color on Tuesday courtesy of Chris Appleton. Though she lightened her dark brunette locks during the COVID-19 quarantine, over the past couple weeks she’s been seen rocking bleach blonde and pink strands. But according to her family, the brunette hue is the winner.

“Damnnnnnn I am LOVING this hair color,” her sister Kim Kardashian commented on one of the Instagram pics on Monday. Khloé agreed. “This is your hair color,” she wrote, while also fangirling over her younger half-sister’s entire corset ensemble for the Kylie Cosmetics shoot. “I literally just fainted!!!!! Gagged! Dead! All of that!!!”

Meanwhile the matriarch, Kris, kept it sweet and simple: “GORGEOUS!!!! 💕💕💕”

