It is not a wig! Kim Kardashian’s hair colorist Chris Appleton confirmed that her new red strands are his handiwork — and we got the inside scoop on exactly how he did it.

While a lot of celebs tried out bold new hair colors during the COVID-19 quarantine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star waited to dye hers until she could depend on her go-to mane man.

On Monday, June 29, she shocked fans revealing fiery red locks in a series of videos posted to Twitter and Instagram Story.

“Kim was really into the red,” Appleton exclusively told Us. “And I think she liked how unexpected it would be as most people think of her going blonde when making a drastic change.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the reality star mentioned going back to blonde since her hair would be healthy enough to handle harsh dye. But we’re loving that she went for something totally new and seriously surprising.

The two-hour process included bleaching her strands and then going over it with a gorgeous red hue. “We left about an inch of the root and lightened the rest of the hair,” he explained. “Then went over it with the vibrant red.”

In terms of maintenance, a shiny, head-turning color like this has a few prerequisites. “Use a sulfate free shampoo and lots of conditioner,” he said. “And keep heat tools on a low setting to stop color from fading.”

The hair pro took to Instagram on Monday as well to show off the final product. “Red head 🍒 it’s NOT a wig before you start with that s–t,” he wrote in the caption alongside one of the KKW Beauty founder’s videos. Kardashian thought it was funny too, commenting, “Haha.”

