This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway (the braid pro with major clients like Tessa Thompson, Tracey Ellis Ross, Lucy Hale, Olivia Palermo and more!) to chat about all things hair, including what it’s like to work with the biggest names in Hollywood. She dishes on the coolest braids she’s ever created, including incredible knotless knee length braids seen on Tessa Thompson and the insane summer fishtail braid seen on Olivia Palermo.

Listen to find out how braids are more than just a hairstyle — it’s also a way to set your hair and protect it from the elements. Redway shares how to find the best hair care products to incorporate into your braid routine based on your hair type — and which products you should avoid.

In addition to braids, she also dishes on how everyone can (yep, you can too) look good in a ponytail and why wigs are so big right now (hint: she’s not mad about it). She recommends faux pieces for people who want to try out a new hair color or bangs to see how the look fits your face. Listen to the episode for more tips about how you can customize a wig to actually look really good.

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the longest amount of time Redway’s ever spent on one braid (think, much longer than the average work shift) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

