9 Smart Beauty Steals You Can Snag at Walmart

Bargain hunting is a sport, as far as we’re concerned — and if there were a tournament for hunting out deals, we’d surely get the gold medal. And if you’re like us and you’re unwilling to sacrifice quality in order to save a few bucks, here’s a (pretty open) secret: When it comes to beauty, Walmart is a total treasure trove of deals and steals.

First, it’s all about those “Rollbacks,” — the store’s everyday bargains that they can save you a major money in the long run. And on top of that, there are often special sales. Oh and let’s not forget that the store carries just about everything, so you’re sure to find an extra-large size of a fave or other smart buy that slashes the prices on loot you usually shell out for. Whether it’s sponges, hair creams, perfumes, shadow palettes, or nail polishes, you’ll be able to stock up without breaking the bank — and you can snag these goodies in-store and online.

Products You Had No Idea You Could Get at Walmart

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite Walmart affordable product picks, whether they be lower-priced dupes of fancier buys or discounted goodies you can snag at a lower price than you might find elsewhere. So scroll on, and then click “add to cart.” Your wallet, and your makeup collection, will thank you. Oh, and you can get free two-day shipping, too — talk about a bonus.