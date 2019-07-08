9 Products You Had No Idea You Can Get at Walmart

Looking for a one-stop shop for all things beauty that has everything from $1 buys to your top-of-the-line splurges? You may be surprised to hear that Walmart can actually check those boxes for you. The retailer has always been known as a convenient spot to pick up just about anything you need — including beauty products. But you may not know exactly how many high-quality luxury brands you can nab at the low-cost haven. Bumble and bumble? Check. Chi hair tools? You’ve got it. Gucci perfume? Oh yes. You can even pick up some of your favorite Korean beauty products at the retail chain. Brands that used to be relegated to department store shelves are now available for everyone there — oh and you can get free two-day shipping for it all, too.

Yes, shoppers, you no longer have to stop at six different stores or sites for everything you need — you can get your favorite beauty products at the same place you pick up all your tissues, sugar, canned goods, toys, camping gear and other essentials. And if you’re a high-low shopper who likes to mix both small price tags with heftier ones, well, you really can’t ask for a more convenient place to hit. Walmart basically has everything, including high-end hair, makeup, perfume and skin loot.

Don’t believe us? Keep reading. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the most surprising beauty products that you can buy at the chain. From Stila to Essie, you’ll be clicking “add to cart” faster than you ever expected.