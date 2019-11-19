



On Monday, November 18, the biggest beauty and fashion influencers flocked to the Dolby Theatre in L.A. for the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards. Among them was celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who arrived looking as dapper as ever in a fabulous Moschino suit and bowtie — lent to him by Jeremy Scott himself.

Appleton’s impressive list of clients includes Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and — a frequent face on his Instagram feed — Kim Kardashian. Just last month, the stylist gave the mom of four an emergency haircut in a “random apartment complex” parking lot.

But a quick haircut isn’t enough for Appleton! He’s ready for his longtime client and friend to change up her hair signature dark brown hair color completely. “I keep trying to convince Kim to go back to blonde. I love a blonde Kim,” he told Us. “She looks amazing in any color.”

The hair expert’s so adamant about the Skims founder going back to blonde, that he took to Instagram for backup. In August, he posted a photo of her with the caption, “Should we bring back the blonde on @kimkardashian?” And the day of the 2019 American Influencer Awards, he posted a collage of all of the reality star’s bold hair colors of the past, looking to get a reaction from his 1 million followers. “I haven’t even had a chance to look [at what fans are saying] but I know a lot of people like a blonde Kim,” he said. “But brunette looks so good on her, so let’s see!”

For Kardashian fans looking to achieve long, sleek locks like hers in time for the holiday season, Appleton has a few recommendations. First, look after what you’ve got with the help of quality styling products and TLC. “Good, conditioned hair really makes a big difference to any look,” said the expert.

Second, don’t be afraid to play around with wigs, extensions or hairpieces, which not only look cool and Instagrammable, but also help save your hair from heat styling and damage. And finally, consider Appleton’s favorite hairstyle of all: a snatched ponytail, “It’s kind of been reinvented in terms of how you follow the eye line and shape of the face, so for speed, that’s always my go-to,” he explained.

For those of you taking a trip to the salon this season, Appleton told Us that it’s all about layers and texture right now. “We saw a lot of overly straightened hair and the whole glass hair trend and now hair is more layered, more sexy, kind of tousled, kind of the longer flicky bangs,” he explained. “I think girls are having a bit of a bouncy hair moment, which is fun.”

Appleton concluded with a hot tip that he keeps in mind with his clients. “The biggest thing I’ve learned in the whole of my career is that beauty never really goes out of fashion. I think always just keeping it on the side of beautiful is what makes a look successful.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane