



Kim Kardashian is a busy mom of four running multiple successful businesses, which often makes Us wonder how in the world she finds time to always look incredible. Now we know that sometimes she has to get a haircut on-the-go.

Go-to Kardashian hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a video on his Instagram feed Wednesday, October 30, of him cutting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s locks in a parking lot.

“So what do you do when you need a haircut mid-drive,” she asks in the video. “You call Chris at the gym and he borrows scissors from the gym.”

View this post on Instagram Hair 911 on Hollywood Blvd with @kimkardashian A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Oct 30, 2019 at 8:20pm PDT

Noting that they’re in the parking lot of a “random apartment complex” in Hollywood, the hair pro is snipping her ends with large blue paper scissors. In the second clip, he stands behind the reality star taking a deep and thoughtful approach to improve her layers. “I put him through hell today guys,” she says.

In the final short clip, the Skims founder shows the remnants of her hair on a car. “No one would know,” she sarcastically comments. “We didn’t leave a trace.”

Appleton and Kardashian make a good team when it comes to hair. In fact, the duo decided to make Khloé brunette via a wig for the latest KKW Fragrance ad that dropped just this week.

“Kim and I decided that Khloe should be brunette because it was the sisters together and it would look more cohesive,” he told Us. “The cool brunette is a great way of showing the new brown. I am always looking for a way to reinvent brown. They always tend to turn red so I worked really hard to create a new brown that didn’t go red. “The cool ash chocolate brown is the new brown.”

Now we’re just wondering how we get an on-call hairstylist as genius as Appleton?