



Eva Mendes is just like Us and loves a good affordable haircuts.

On Monday, October 14, The Other Guys actress posted a selfie to Instagram of herself sitting in a salon chair mid-haircut. But she isn’t at one of those high-end hair salons that most A-listers go to. She isn’t even at home enjoying the comforts of her fame. Nope! This star got her most recent haircut at Supercuts.

“Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile,” she wrote in the accompanying Instagram caption. She tops it off with a quick “So what?” written in Spanish.

In the image, the 45-year-old appears fresh-faced and beautiful with her towel-dried hair chopped into lots of layers falling softly on a black and white cape with “Supercuts” written on the front of it.

Even though Mendes is a celebrity herself and married to one of the most buzzed-about men in the world, Ryan Gosling, she has never been one to indulge in the extravagance of a Hollywood lifestyle.

In September 2016, while promoting her drugstore line Circa Beauty, the Miami native expressed the importance of budget-friendly shopping in an interview with Byrdie.

“I grew up not only shopping at drugstores for pretty much everything — skincare, cosmetics, household products,” she told the publication. “When I was growing up, it certainly wasn’t cool to have things at a discounted price or to have something at mass level. There was no H&M — it wasn’t cool yet — so the fact that it is now and that people really understand that you don’t have to pay a lot for things that are quality — I think that’s really exciting.”

She remembered her humble roots and isn’t afraid to share them. In March 2015, she posted a throwback photo to Instagram from her first red carpet for the 2001 premiere of The Others. Since it was before she became a real household name, she had to get herself a red carpet dress. And she did — for $6 at Goodwill.

“I did my own hair and makeup and that’s a $6 dress from Goodwill,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I’ve always loved a cheap find. Viva thrift shops!”

