Blake Lively just revealed she used to tell the funniest little white fashion lie and now we love her even more.

In an InStyle interview with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Sydney Sweeney, the former Serena van der Woodsen admitted that she used to wear Forever 21 on red carpets and then lied about where it was from.

“I wore Forever 21 much longer than I admitted,” the Gossip Girl star said after the younger actress mentioned the budget-friendly brand. “I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it.”

This isn’t the first time the mom of two shared this hilarious detail. She told Glamour UK that she wore a $13 Forever 21 yellow dress during her second red carpet premiere. “People were like ‘who are you wearing?’ But when I told them, they said I shouldn’t admit to it, like it was more impressive to have a designer gown that’s thousands of dollars,” she told the British publication. “After that I just told people it was vintage.”

She’s come a long way since then, acting as her own stylist wearing some of the best designers in the world. But there were a few key lessons she had to learn along the way.

Lively told the 21-year-old actress a a story of a dress she felt insecure about. In order to maintain the relationship with the designer, she was told she had to wear it to the event. “It didn’t fit right though, and everybody knew it was a mess. Whenever I look at a photo from that red carpet, I can see how uncomfortable I was in my own skin. I’d never do that again.”

What she will do again and again: Find joy in dressing. “For me, fashion is a form of self-expression,” she said. “It also really takes me out of my comfort zone. One of the reasons I’m an actor is that I’m naturally very shy, so it’s liberating to dress up and pretend to be someone else.”

What can we wear to pretend to be you, Blake?

