Barbara Palvin is ready for summer! The Hungarian model (and newly minted Victoria’s Secret Angel!) is showing off her bikini style in the summer 2019 Calzedonia swimwear campaign, and the colorful (and affordable!) pieces have Us jonesing for a trip to the beach.

In the sunny campaign, the 25-year-old frolics on a white sandy beach in the latest mix-and-match bikinis and one-pieces from the Italian beachwear brand, and all the designs are available in an array of fun and trendy colors, patterns and silhouettes.

Take, for instance, the ‘90s-inspired Elena set. The scoopy, sporty-meets-sexy top features removable padding and a functional front tie for a customizable fit, and the classic string bottom includes adjustable ties. And while we love the idea of wearing the matchy-matchy animal print duo together a la Palvin, each piece would look just as cute paired with any of the other designs in the collection.

Tops range from neon green triangles and bright white bandeaus to anything-but-basic black one-shoulder styles and blue balconettes, while bottoms have flirty details like cut-outs, ruching, ruffles and more. Oh, and then there are the one-piece wonders that Palvin proves can be just as sultry as their ab-baring counterparts.

Speaking of abs, the brunette beauty told Us at a Victoria’s Secret event in NYC that training and exercising has become an important part of her daily routine — especially heading into the warm weather months.

“Even before I became an Angel, I started to get a routine into my life, working out every day or four times a week and eating in a certain way that works for my body,” she explained. “I do the 80/20 thing. Eighty percent of the week I do chicken with vegetables, fish, or granola in the morning or oatmeal and then I’ll do 20 percent of cheating.”

We’re not sure how much “cheating” Palvin (who is dating Dylan Sprouse) could possibly be doing given how fab she looks in her Calzedonia swim campaign, but we’ll definitely be stealing some of her beachy style come summer (after all, most of the pieces in the line are priced between $30 and $50!).

Keep scrolling to see Palvin modeling some of the cutest suits from the summer 2019 collection!