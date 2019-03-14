It’s Official! Barbara Palvin Is a Victoria’s Secret Angel

She’s got her wings! After two turns on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway and a few ad campaigns under her belt, Barbara Palvin has officially been added to the VS Angel roster. The Hungarian beauty shared the exciting news in a sweet Instagram video on Thursday, March 14.

“I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try: I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that I’m officially a @victoriassecret ANGEL! Thank you for believing in me,” the 25-year-old captioned the clip. “There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family, my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again ♥️♥️♥️.”

On its own Instagram, the brand congratulated the newest addition to its sexy fam. “Drumroll please… introducing @realbarbarapalvin, our newest ANGEL! 🎉,” Victoria’s Secret wrote.

After walking her first VS Fashion Show runway back in 2012, the model, who is dating actor Dylan Sprouse, returned to the catwalk in 2018 — and she was one of the busiest girls in the cast. She sported not one but four ab-baring outfits at the annual fete and already looked like a pro.

In 2012, Palvin did her best candy-striper impersonation in a candy cane-inspired ensemble. For her most recent appearance, the model’s quartet of lingerie looks included a bow-adorned metallic number, sporty cropped puffer jacket that she paired with both athleisure and a lacy bra and panties combo and colorful skivvies from the brand’s Pink collection.

The brunette beauty kicked off her modeling career on high-fashion runways around the world. She made her debut in 2010 at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week and has subsequently walked for Dolce and Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Chanel to name a few.

We now know there will be many more VS catwalks in her future, but, in the meantime, check the date-night makeup tips she spilled to Us here!

