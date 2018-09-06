Natural woman! When Stylish arrived at model Barbara Palvin’s suite at the Venice Film Festival for a sit-down, she opened the door herself, hair wet from the shower and not a stitch of makeup on. The Hungarian native looked next-level gorgeous!

See the Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion Moments From the 2018 Venice Film Festival

The 24-year-old face of Armani Beauty was waiting for her makeup artist to prep her for the red carpet of the world premiere of A Star is Born (that little Hollywood vehicle starring none other than Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), but it turns out that she prefers to be makeup-free in her downtime, often leaving the house without anything on. “My followers like me because I’m natural,” she tells Us, admitting that even her fashion style is pretty down-to-earth. “Because of my work, it’s always about dressing up,” she says. “I don’t like to go shopping because it feels like I’m working.”

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2018: Stars Workin’ it in Bikinis and Swimsuits

But worked it, she did, during the 75th Annual Venice Film Festival, for which Armani Beauty was the official beauty sponsor, walking the red carpet with brand faces Sara Sampaio, Madisin Rian and A–list actress Cate Blanchett. All of the women showcased Armani Beauty’s newest lipstick, Rouge D’Armani, a long-lasting matte. Stylish road-tested the formula, too (we’re partial to shade #400, perhaps the most perfect true red ever), and can attest to its power to stay put through many tastings of olive oil, lobster pasta and red wine in Venice!

Palvin admitted that she loved the way a simple lipstick shade could totally shift her mood, but refreshingly noted that when it comes to matters of the heart, she prefers to just be herself, without adornment. Indeed, the model, who’s been recently linked to Disney star Dylan Sprouse, tells Us she prefers to be “like, hey, yeah, this is me.” The model admits to struggling to try to impress in the past, but has very happily found love thanks to just being herself with the right person. “It’s just, wow, you really like just love me for who I am and how I am,” she exclaimed.

Barbara Palvin Re-Creates Sharon Stone’s NSFW Moment in ‘Basic Instinct’: Watch!

Read on for more of Palvin’s beauty secrets!

The Wildest Hair and Makeup on the 2018 Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Stylish: Do you think different makeup looks can make you feel differently?

Barbara Palvin: Yes, makeup can obviously make you feel different. Like, I have a baby face when I do natural makeup, I’m just as bubbly on the red carpet as I am on any other day. But when the dress and the makeup are more sophisticated, I walk slower. I take longer steps that are slower and I just get quiet.

Stylish: So, you put on makeup and then all of a sudden, it’s like…

BP: I’m happy and I feel sexy. But I prefer to be natural.

Stylish: What about if you go out on a date night?

BP: I still try to put on the littlest amount of makeup. It’s never strong. Because I feel like when you go on your first date, people always dress up fully and do their makeup. I’m the opposite. I prefer to go and show how I am on the first date. So, on the first night we can know ‘are you interested in me like this or are you just interested in me cause I’m a Christmas tree?’ I’ve learned that they really don’t fall for your looks. Of course, you need chemistry and all that, but you can’t describe what love is and why exactly that person is the one. But he should think you look beautiful no matter what you’re wearing.

Stylish: Maybe you don’t wear lipstick for a date but what about at other times, does it change your mood?

BP: Depends on the tone and the color, you know? There’s an orange-y-red lipstick that makes me feel like summer and very happy. And then there’s that true red that makes you feel very sophisticated and elegant. Like a French woman.

Stylish: And what if you were wearing a smoky eye or a cat eye?

BP: A cat eye makes me feel very sexy.

Stylish: Have you picked up any beauty secrets on set that you use in real life?

BP: Everything I know about beauty is from work. When I do just a little makeup — it’s foundation, contour, a little highlight and mascara.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!