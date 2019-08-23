Walmart is here with the skin care brand we didn’t know we needed.

This week, the retailer dropped its very own skin care collection made with good-for-you ingredients with simple and clean formulas. As if that wasn’t enough, every product costs $10 or less.

Earth to Skin launched with four different collections, each of which are filled with products and ingredients that focus on a variety of skin care issues.

There’s Super Fruits, which uses hydrators like Watermelon or brighteners like citrus to provide the skin with much-needed antioxidants for a smooth and radiant complexion. Super Greens taps into kale, broccoli and cucumber’s variety of benefits to deliver an overall healthier appearance. Tea Time specifically targets signs of aging by tightening pores and providing free-radical protection. Then there’s Honey, which uses the ingredient’s nourishing and moisturizing benefits to keep even the driest of skin hydrated.

Within each of these ingredient-focused lines are a variety of products ranging from cleansers to toners to masks to creams. Not every ingredient has the same lineup of product types, but instead is made up of whatever makes sense for that formulation. All in all, Earth to Skin has 30 different picks, so you know there’s something for everyone. Not to mention, it’s crazy affordable!

Instead of sorting through all 30, we rounded up seven of our favorites that vary in concern, skin type and step in the beauty regimen. It was hard to nail down but this is a pretty good place to start. Keep scrolling to check it out.