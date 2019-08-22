



January Jones has a sleeping mask we should all try — and we’ve got a perfect pro trick to use it.

On August 6, Sisley promoted the new Velvet Sleeping Mask in an Instagram post that the Mad Men actress commented on. “I used it last night for the first time,” she wrote. “It’s heaven!” It certainly is.

So we spoke with makeup artist to stars like Kaley Cuoco, Chelsea Handler and Christina Applegate, Jamie Greenberg, who also happens to be a fan. “Getting the extra hydration and radiance from using the sleep mask allows us to ultimately use less makeup and focus more on the skin,” she said.

Since she loves it so much, we asked her how she likes to use it on herself and her A-list clients.

“Being able to put it on a few nights a week right before bed is a little luxurious treat I can give myself,” Greenberg said to Us about the new Sisley product. “I love how when I wake up after a night of using it, my skin looks as though I had the most incredible night of sleep as well as a post-facial glow.”

Now that’s the cut and dry of how to use it of course since the product was developed to sleep in. But there’s actually another way that is perfect for pre-makeup application — especially for people dealing with problem skin.

“If my client’s skin isn’t cooperating the morning of a big event, I will apply a thick layer of the sleep mask to the skin and let it sit for about ten minutes.” Then instead of washing if off, the makeup guru will massage the excess into the skin and use it as a primer. “It works great!”

The lux pick is available now for $140. It may be pricey, but it’s worth it.

