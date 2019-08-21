



Zoe Kravitz is sharing the cool and carefree beauty wisdom she learned from her mom, Lisa Bonet. And it’s exactly what we need for a midday pick-me-up.

In an interview with InStyle, the Big Little Liars star revealed the one beauty lesson she picked up from her mom — beauty is so much deeper than what is on the surface.

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

“I think my whole philosophy around beauty comes from her,” she told the publication. “It was really important to her for me to understand that beauty starts from the inside and not only in terms of health but also in terms of keeping that light inside of us alive and trying to be a good person, a loving person.”

She went on to explain that when she meets a beautiful person, if she sees that they’re not nice, they’re physical attraction isn’t enough anymore. “I really believe that it starts with who you are.” A point she further proves when she clarifies that she feels most beautiful at moments that have nothing to do with makeup, skin or fashion. “I feel the most beautiful when I am creating or making something that I love and care about,” she told the publication.

Robin Wright Gave Dylan Penn This 1 Styling Tip Involving Jewelry, and Now She Rebels Against It

This mentality directly correlates with the 30-year-old’s newest YSL lipstick collaboration. As the brand’s spokesmodel for years, Kravitz felt ready to dive in and work with YSL on something herself. “I’ve learned a lot since working with YSL, just about makeup and the makeup industry. I found it really interesting and inspiring and I love makeup,” she says. “I’m a creative person, so when I become interested in something, I want to do it. I want to do more than just wear makeup and talk about it.”

The Rouge Pur Couture YSL x Zoe Kravitz collection includes six shades — three reds and three nudes — that can be worn as an everyday option for people of all skin tones.

But beyond the colors, formulas and striking campaign images, it’s wonderful to know that Kravitz felt her most stunning self when she was in development mode.

And that concludes today’s lesson on beauty and female empowerment.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!