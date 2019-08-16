



We take so many preventative measures to take care of our skin while we’re awake. We’re always reapplying sunscreen, using potent serums and moisturizing like crazy, day and night. But what about when we’re sleeping? Ever consider the fact that we could actually be doing the most damage to our face while we’re snoozing away?

We love sleeping, but our skin has just one major issue: our pillow. Know how when we wake up, our face is often puffy and covered in red lines and indents? The more and more this happens, the more and more likely it is that these temporary lines will have a permanent effect on our face! But how do we prevent this? It’s not like we’re going to start sleeping without a pillow; that would kill our neck. That’s why we need a silky, special, anti-aging pillow instead!

See it: Get the Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Age Delay Pillow starting at just $59 at Dermstore! Get a two-pack of replacement pillowcases (originally $27) for just $21 right now, too!

The Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Age Delay Pillow is in a league of its own. That’s why huge name celebrities, known for their ageless beauty, are such big fans, including Shay Mitchell, Emily Ratajkowsi, Olivia Culpo, Jenna Dewan, Jessica Alba, Ruby Rose and Brad Goreski, to name just a few!

Shoppers are loving this pillow, calling it both “wonderful and comfortable,” though one said that they’d actually consider the word “love” to be an “understatement.” They’re reporting that they’ve “bragged about this pillow non-stop” to others, not only for its support and anti-aging capabilities but for how it helps them to wake up with smooth, knot-free hair as well!

This anti-aging pillow doesn’t look like a traditional pillow, nor should it. It comes in a unique double U-shape, made to work for both side and back sleepers. Even if we’re stomach sleepers, once we try out this unique pillow, we may actually end up changing our sleeping habits, since we’ll notice how much they improve! One shopper wanted so badly to switch to back sleeping to benefit their skin, but found side sleeping way too “cozy.” Luckily, now they don’t need to make the choice!

This pillow claims to provide proper neck and lumbar support so our beauty sleep is taken to the next level. If we want to sleep on our side, we can cradle our face in the small U. To sleep on our back, we can cradle our neck in the larger U. The smooth satin will feel amazing on our skin, and Nurse Jamie claims it won’t tug on our skin, creating friction and irritation like other pillows do. This means we may be able to avoid one side of our face aging faster than the other, too!

This Beauty Bear pillow is currently available in four colors: purple, white, black and leopard print, so we’re bound to find one that works with our current bedspread — and outside of it! This pillow is so convenient for traveling. Just remember to stock up on a replacement or two. It’s even better for our skin when we change our pillowcase once a week! Sweet dreams and soft skin!

