Our Picks: The Best Pillows on Amazon for 2021

Looking for the best pillow for you? It’s probably been a bit of an ongoing journey in your life. As we age and both our bodies and preferences change, the pillows we once loved suddenly start to feel uncomfortable, hot, too firm or too soft. Sometimes we keep sleeping on them for a while anyway. We already have a perfectly fine pillow, so why switch? (Even if we are in pain.)

No more of that. This is your sign to buy that new pillow. If there is one amazing thing you can do for yourself that may benefit you literally every single night, it’s buying a pillow that specifically works for you — one that will last! Maybe you need one made of cooling materials like bamboo, or perhaps a fluffy down one. Maybe you need one that will help with neck pain, or one specifically made for side or stomach sleepers. A comfortable, refreshing night’s sleep can affect your entire day — and even things like weight loss and skin health. So let’s do this! We’ve already done the research for you, so all you have to do is pick. We have options from $23 to $139!

3 Quick Picks:

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

How to Choose a Pillow — 5 Things to Consider

The way you sleep. Side sleepers, back sleepers and stomach sleepers may all prefer different types of pillows.

The firmness of the pillow. Don’t judge a pillow by its cover. It might look ultra-fluffy but actually be hard as a dense rock!

Your breathing. If you deal with allergies, acid reflux or even snoring, buying a wedge pillow could be a major help.

Your mattress. A pillow and a mattress go hand in hand. If you have a memory foam mattress you sink into, you might want a thinner pillow so you don’t strain your neck.

Temperature. If you’re a hot sleeper, for example, the filling of your pillow could make a big difference so you won’t have to flip it over the other side every 10 minutes!

10 of the Best Pillows on Amazon

Best overall pillow: Leesa Standard Size Cooling Foam Pillow for Sleeping

Not too soft, not too firm, this Leesa pillow was made to provide the perfect support for any type of sleeper. The cooling performance foam is simply lovely, harnessing the same beloved comfort as the brand’s famous mattresses!

Get the Leesa Standard Size Cooling Foam Pillow for Sleeping starting at just $78 at Amazon!

Best pillow for neck pain: Misiki Memory Foam Orthopedic Pillow

This unique pillow contours to the shape of your neck, claiming to relieve stress and stiffness in your shoulders and neck by aligning your spine. You can sleep on it multiple ways too!

Get the Misiki Memory Foam Orthopedic Pillow for just $50 at Amazon!

Best cooling pillow for hot sleepers: Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

This ultra-breathable pillow is made with Kool-Flow technology to keep you comfortable all night long, using refreshing materials like bamboo!

Get the Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow starting at just $50 at Amazon!

Best pillow for side sleepers: inight Upgraded Memory Foam Pillow

A supportive memory foam pillow is often a great choice for side sleepers. This ventilated one is made of one piece of foam (rather than shreds) to provide even support. Available in both soft- and medium-firm!

Get the inight Upgraded Memory Foam Pillow for just $30 at Amazon!

Best pillow for back sleepers: EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow

This pillow has a curve in the middle meant to perfectly cradle your neck if you prefer to sleep on your back, keeping it from either dipping too far back or straining too far up!

Get the EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow starting at $40 at Amazon!

Best pillow for stomach sleepers: Mkicesky Memory Foam Neck Pillow

Everyone tells you not to sleep on your stomach, but you’re going to do it anyway, so why not get a pillow made for a better stomach-sleeping experience? Shoppers love this contoured one because it leaves more room for them to breathe!

Get the Mkicesky Memory Foam Neck Pillow for just $47 at Amazon!

Best wedge pillow: Kӧlbs Bed Wedge Pillow

Snoring? Acid reflux? Heartburn? Stuffy nose? Sleep apnea? This memory foam wedge pillow could do the trick. We love this one because it comes in multiple heights — and it totally has a stylish pillowcase!

Get the Kӧlbs Bed Wedge Pillow starting at just $44 at Amazon!

Best body pillow: Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Body Pillow

This is another that side (or combo!) sleepers will especially love. If you want full-body support, trust Tempur-Pedic. Ditch the extra pillow and put your leg up over the lower half of this one instead, potentially relieving pressure from your hips, knees and back!

Get the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Body Pillow (originally $199) for just $139 at Amazon!

Best ultra-soft pillow: FAPO Bed Pillow

If you prefer to sleep on something on the softer, fluffier side, these plush, premium pillows could be your new favorite. They come in a pack of two and are filled with hollow fiberfill to keep you comfy while you snooze!

Get the FAPO Bed Pillows (2-Pack) (originally $40) for just $23 at Amazon!

Best ultra-firm pillow: Beautyrest Extra Firm Pillow

If you’re into firmer pillows, this two-pack might be more up your alley. You could always pile them on top of each other too if you can’t get enough firmness (though we don’t think you’ll need to)!

Get the Beautyrest Extra Firm Pillow (2-Pack) for just $37 at Amazon!

