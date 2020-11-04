Feel Like You’re Sleeping on Clouds in This Tie-Dye Pajama Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most of us are constantly struggling to get enough sleep. We’re unable to fall into dreamland when we want to, and the result is that we end up drifting off throughout the day. But when bedtime finally rolls around? Our body just won’t give in — suddenly it has things to do. Those things are worry, stress, roll from side to side, nervously shake a leg, think about that inconsequential thing someone did or said 15 years ago…the works.

Now, are we going to imply that a cute, comfy pair of pajamas can fix all of those things? Well, not necessarily. But it might help! Feeling physically comfortable and happy with your bedtime outfit could ease your mind. When you set yourself up for a good night’s sleep with a soft (or firm) pillow, cozy blankets and an A+ pair of PJs, your body just might find that bedtime is not so bad after all!

Get the AKEWEI Two-Piece Jogger PJ Set starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

A lot of people tend to go without PJ sets entirely, opting for old, oversized T-shirts and athletic shorts from a sport they haven’t played in years. We’ve been there too, but we have to tell you why we think that’s a mistake. It’s the same reason that people say not to hang out in bed before it’s time to drift off, or to stop using your phone the second you’re supine. You have to mentally and physically put yourself in a situation made for sleeping. That means putting on your sleep uniform!

Of course, we won’t blame you if you end up wearing these PJs well into the morning. They’re warm, soft and skin-friendly. Up top, you have a long-sleeve tee with a round neckline and dropped shoulders, and on the bottom, you have long pants with an elasticized drawstring waistband. These pants also have pockets and tapered ankles to prevent the fabric from dragging across the floor. It’s a cuter, jogger-inspired look too!

This matching set comes in five tie-dye color variations, and we’re loving the watercolor effect. The sky blue shade really does look like puffy clouds partly covering a gorgeous blue sky, while pink and light purple have more of a sunrise or sunset effect. The remaining purple and orange shades look like straight-up paintings! These pajamas will seriously make you feel like a work of art.

We love these PJs as a set, but don’t forget you can always mix and match should you feel like it’s a night for shorts or a tank top. Take them out on the town too, pairing the top with jeans or the bottoms with a mock-neck top! Just make sure to schedule some time for a nap.

