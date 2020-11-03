This Sherpa Pullover May Be One of the Softest Pieces on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The days are getting colder — there’s no doubt about that. And that means it’s also getting harder and harder to get out of bed in the morning. Daylight saving time is over, and that was a nice help for about a day as our bodies adjusted, but the transition is already nearly complete and it still doesn’t change the fact that it’s so much warmer underneath the blankets!

Our favorite thing to do on those cold fall and winter mornings — when we’ve officially snoozed our alarm one too many times — is throw on a cozy pullover the second we climb out of bed. It really makes mornings so much more doable, and dare we say…even enjoyable? It’s possible when you have one that’s just that good. Ready for Us to show you our pick?

Get the MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Pile Pullover starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

The first step to ensuring you have a warm and happy morning? Sherpa. A fleece pullover with some unbelievably soft, high-pile sherpa is unbeatable. This one is just as soft on the inside as it is on the outside too. Plus, it’s lightweight, so you won’t feel dragged back down the second you decide to officially start your day.

This pullover has a half-zip design with a stand collar, a kangaroo pocket front and center and an elasticized waistband with a drawcord. This drawcord is clutch. You can loosen the fit of the hem, tighten it, fold it under and push it up your hips or pull it down to full length. It’s a beautiful feature you wouldn’t necessarily expect on a lounge piece like this, and we won’t take it for granted!

This fleece is currently available in 26 variations, so if you were hoping for options, your wish is our command. You’ll find a couple of fully solid shades, but you’ll also find patterns like leopard, camo and plaid. There are also a bunch of color- and pattern-blocked varieties, and even a couple with varsity stripes on the sleeves. If you want to ditch the zipper in favor of a drawstring hood, there are a couple in there for you as well with cool tie-dye designs!

Feeling ready to take on the morning now? Maybe not yet, but we think you might just change your mind once you have this pullover on your nightstand, ready to go!

