This Easy-to-Style Fall Vest Is Fuzzy on the Inside Too

We all know what fall means, fashion-wise. We’re pulling out our cardigans, shopping new pullover hoodies, starting to take our thicker scarves out of the closet and swapping our flip flips on the shoe rack for our boots. It’s kind of exciting seeing it all come together. We went so long without these cute, bundled-up outfits!

We want to add a little something extra this year though — something that will have compliments heading our way once again. Something that not everyone owns. We’re not forgetting our first priority though. It obviously has to be warm and comfy too for when that autumn chill suddenly frosts our windows and leaves us seeing our breath. Know what fits the bill perfectly? This cozy vest!

Get the ZESICA Sleeveless Zip Up Fuzzy Fleece Fall Zipper Vest starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This fleece vest is basically a blanket for your body but like, way cuter. We know the blanket comparison is used often, but we’re for real right now, because this vest isn’t only fuzzy on the outside but on the inside too! So many fleece vests and coats are only soft and lovely on the outside — a.k.a. the part that’s not directly touching your body. This vest gives you that toasty feeling all around though, including in the zip pockets!

This ZESICA vest has a slightly oversized look to it, fitting in easily with today’s trends, and can be worn either open to show off your top or zipped all the way up — so it basically becomes your top. You can lose the scarf if you want, because this vest will zip all the way up to the stand collar, keeping your neck safe from the chill!

This sleeveless vest comes in numerous colors, from solids, to plaids, to leopard, so we have no doubts that you’ll be able to find one you love. Don’t you love a multifunctional garment that acts as a serious fashion accent while keeping you comfy in the cold?

A vest is the perfect piece too, since it’s so easy to style for a variety of occasions. You can always size up if you want to really pack on the layers when the snow starts to fall!

