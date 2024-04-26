Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Picture this: you just got invited to an extended family member’s graduation that you haven’t seen in years. Sound familiar? That’s a lot of Us right now! You want to look nice, of course, but you also don’t want to spend a bunch of money on something you’ll wear once and never touch again.

If this is you, it’s actually in the best-case scenario…the graduation is a 100% valid excuse to shop! It’s an opportunity to find something you love that’s versatile enough to wear for the graduation and all season long. See what we did there? Every occasion — even the ones that don’t initially excite you — is an opportunity to shop. We found 15 jumpsuits starting at $16 that will get you excited for warm-weather fashion as a whole…and maybe even the graduation!

15 Amazon Jumpsuits You’ll Wear For Graduations and Beyond

1. This jumpsuit has a square neck, wide-leg pants and pockets for all of your essentials. Wear it with sneakers for a casual-chic vibe — $34!

2. A keyhole cutout makes this Anrabess sleeveless jumpsuit ideal for vacation, too! Linen fabric keeps it soft and skin-friendly — $40!

3. One shoulder is all you need! With a pair of strappy heels and a shoulder bag, you’ll be the classiest gal at the ceremony — $50!

4. Cap sleeves and a button-up design are just a few things we love about this v-neck outfit. The loose fit makes it a flattering find for all body types — $32!

5. All you need to complete this outfit is a glass of champagne, whether at a graduation, birthday party or picnic lunch — $46!

6. We’re obsessed with the deep red color of this Prettygarden wrap jumpsuit. Jogger-style ankles ensure it stays in place — $33!

7. Long sleeves make this the perfect transitional weather outfit. Grab it in vibrant colors like pink and green or neutral ones like beige and black — $52!

8. You’ll feel like you’re walking along the cobblestone streets of Italy when you wear this button-up collared jumpsuit — $47!

9. Get ready for some fun patterns. This floral jumpsuit has a smocked bodice and puff sleeves for the ultimate slimming fit — $40!

10. Halter neck tops are wonderful for large and small bust sizes alike. You can wear this as a wedding guest outfit, beach coverup and anything else in between — $39!

11. It’s about time you fell in love…with an outfit. The color is a fun way to liven your current wardrobe while remaining 100% in style — originally $40, now just $16!

12. Have you ever seen such pretty straps? This Blencot jumpsuit will allow you to rock the ruffle strap look and give off Southern Belle energy in the process — $49!

13. There’s something mysterious about this party jumpsuit. We love the look of this jumpsuit with a pair of black heels for the office (party) — $47!

14. Form-fitting and stretchy, this belted jumpsuit will highlight your curves in all the right places. There are 31 different color variations to choose from — $42!

15. The scoop neck, functional pockets, trendy pattern — we’re obsessed! This Ekouaer jumpsuit will be your new everyday spring and summer outfit — $35!